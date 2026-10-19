Controversial former Deputy Prosecutor General Dmytro Verbytsky appeared on the “Breakfast with 1+1” show with such a smooth face that it became a news story in its own right. While viewers were admiring his “baby face,” aesthetic medicine experts set out to calculate how much such a rejuvenation program might cost. However, since no one has seen Verbytsky’s bill, these are approximate prices for the procedures, not the former prosecutor’s actual expenses.

Cosmetologists at Leo Beauty Club analyzed Verbytsky’s appearance and identified techniques that could help achieve a similar effect. Among the possible options are facial contouring, Botox treatments, injections to improve skin quality, and device-based procedures.

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Let’s start with the cheekbones. They can be accentuated with hyaluronic acid-based fillers. In Kyiv’s premium market segment, experts estimate that such a procedure could cost around 37,000 hryvnias, assuming the use of 2 ml of the product. To maintain the results, you’ll need to budget an additional 25,000–30,000 hryvnias per year.

Another detail that cosmetologists have noted is the subdued facial expressions in the upper and middle parts of the face. One possible way to achieve this effect is botulinum toxin therapy. If you opt for the premium option that includes neck treatment, the procedure can cost up to 18,900 hryvnias. And if you repeat it three times a year, the total cost comes to 56,700 hryvnias.

But the potential costs don’t end there. To improve skin quality, biorevitalization and polynucleotides are used—approximately 5,000–12,000 hryvnias per procedure. To address skin texture, pores, and age-related changes, treatments such as RF microneedle lifting, Morpheus8, or laser resurfacing may be used. According to experts, the price of a single session can range from 8,000 to 25,000 hryvnias.

If you put together a hypothetical treatment plan combining Botox, fillers, injections to improve skin quality, and non-surgical rejuvenation, the total cost can reach 50,000–70,000 hryvnias or more. And when factoring in the cost of regular maintenance to sustain the results, the annual budget for appearance in a given scenario could exceed 200,000 hryvnias.

Of course, this does not mean that Verbytsky underwent exactly these procedures or that he spends the amounts mentioned on them. Cosmetologists are merely describing possible procedures and their approximate costs. Therefore, it is impossible to determine how much the former deputy prosecutor general’s “baby face” actually costs without information about specific procedures.

Verbytskyi himself, according to his own statements, currently earns a living by providing legal services to people who find themselves in trouble with law enforcement agencies. Clearly, he has no shortage of money. But there’s a catch to an excessive obsession with cosmetic rejuvenation procedures: excessive correction can make the face less expressive and rob it of its natural facial expressions. So, in the pursuit of eternal youth, it’s important not to overdo it. Because sometimes the most expressive feature of the face is precisely what’s barely visible—wrinkles.



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