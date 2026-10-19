The emergency response team from the “Ternopilvodokanal” municipal enterprise was called out twice to an apartment building on Bohdan Lepky Street due to a blockage in the building’s internal sewer pipes. The cause of the repeated blockage turned out to be homemade preserves, specifically pickled apples, which residents had flushed down the toilet.

The utility company urged residents to use trash bins to dispose of food scraps, hygiene products, and toilet deodorizers, and also noted that during service calls, they regularly find clothing, underwear, diapers, and even canning jars in the sewer system.

Source: “Ternopilvodokanal” Municipal Utility.

In Kyiv-based public groups and on social media, people are spreading the advice that, allegedly, during cold spells, salt should be poured into the sewer system to prevent pipes from freezing. Experts from “Kyivvodokanal” and the capital’s utility companies officially state that this is ineffective and harmful.

A sewer line burst in the basement of the Ministry of Energy building.

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