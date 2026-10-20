A group that embezzled gas worth more than 65 million hryvnias was uncovered in the Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, 13 members of an organized group were notified of their status as suspects; according to the investigation, from January 2025 to March 2026, they illegally appropriated more than 3.4 million cubic meters of natural gas worth over 65 million hryvnias. The suspects face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

According to the investigation, members of the organized group set up a scheme to steal natural gas (methane) from the main gas pipeline at the commercial metering point of one of the enterprises in the village of Slobozhanske, Dniprovskyi District. To conceal the actual volume of gas consumption, they made unauthorized changes to the automated metering systems.

According to estimates, the value of the stolen gas exceeds 65 million hryvnias.

Recently, police investigators, together with SBU officers, conducted a series of searches at the residences of those involved in the Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions. Among those under investigation are the company’s owner and employees, including department heads, operators, mechanics, and drivers.

As a result of the investigative actions, investigators notified 13 individuals that they were under suspicion. Depending on each individual’s role in the scheme, their actions have been classified under Part 5 of Article 185 (theft committed on an especially large scale or by an organized group) and Part 3 of Article 28 and Part 3 of Article 362 (unauthorized handling of information committed by a group of persons acting in concert) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

A pretrial investigation is currently underway. Law enforcement officials are establishing all the circumstances of the criminal offense and the role of each suspect.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Investigative Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast under the procedural supervision of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office. Operational support was provided by SBU officers.

Source: Natspol

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