Bill No. 15230-d on the principles of the state anti-corruption policy for 2026–2030 was removed from the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada’s upcoming plenary week due to a lack of support within the coalition. This was announced by People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

According to the lawmaker, the failure or postponement of the adoption of the anti-corruption strategy directly jeopardizes the receipt of 18 billion euros in macro-financial assistance to the budget from the European Union.

At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada plans to begin consideration of the draft State Budget for 2027 and a number of other bills to meet the requirements of the IMF, the EU, and the World Bank, particularly regarding the SEPA payments sector, civil service reform, and corporate governance.

Source: Zheleznyak on Telegram.

Ukraine is set to receive 17 billion euros in budgetary support from the European Union by the end of 2026, though these funds will depend on the implementation of necessary reforms. This was stated by European Council President António Costa while speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. He also assured that the EU will participate in financing Ukraine’s needs in 2027 and called on international partners to increase their assistance.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is actively working with international partners to raise funds to cover an unfunded budget deficit of 3.5 billion euros (about 4.1 billion U.S. dollars) for the current fiscal year. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

European Union leaders will gather on November 26–27 for a special meeting of the European Council, where the key topics will be the EU’s multiannual financial framework for 2028–2034 and the issue of funding for Ukraine in 2027. António Costa Pedro Lurti, Head of the European Council’s Presidential Cabinet, informed member states of these plans.

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