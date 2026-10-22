The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the dismissal of Roman Bodnar from his position as head of the Ivano-Frankivsk District State Administration. This was announced on October 22 by Taras Melnychuk, the government’s representative in the Verkhovna Rada.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Roman Bodnar as head of the district state administration in November 2024. Prior to that, he served as an advisor to the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration.

Bodnar holds the rank of major in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and served in the 109th Separate Mountain Assault Battalion of the “Edelweiss” Brigade. He has been awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky in three classes and the “For Military Service to Ukraine” medal.

It is currently unknown who will assume the position of head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration following his dismissal.

Source: Taras Melnychuk.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved personnel decisions regarding the leadership of the State Tax Service of Ukraine. The government dismissed three deputy heads of the State Tax Service—Serhiy Lysiyuk, Andriy Trotsko, and Teodozia Chernetska. At the same time, Halyna Vasheka was appointed as the new deputy head of the service.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine carried out personnel reshuffles in a number of ministries and government agencies. The government decided to dismiss five officials and appoint four others to new and leadership positions.

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