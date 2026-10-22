The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the new composition of Ukrposhta's supervisory board

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the nominations of five members to the supervisory board of the joint-stock company “Ukrposhta.”

The board consists of four independent members and one government representative.

The government adopted the relevant decision on October 21, 2026. The nominations were approved by Order No. 1092-r, published on the Cabinet of Ministers’ official website.

The new supervisory board includes:

Neil Henry Ashworth — an independent member of the supervisory board.

Jurate Stanišauskienė — a Lithuanian executive with experience at Western Union, Amazon, UPS, and Aurika.

Oleg Tymkiv — independent member of the supervisory board.

Artu Hjalmar Hallmerus — independent member of the supervisory board.

Yevhen Dubogryz — an economist and financial expert, former employee of the National Bank of Ukraine, specializing in banking supervision, financial stability, and financial sector development.

The Ministry of Economy announced a competition for five positions as independent members of the supervisory board in March 2026. At the same time, as noted by the publication “Glavkom,” at the time of publication, only Oleksandr Yarema was still listed in the Supervisory Board section on the official website of “Ukrposhta.”

Source: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

“Ukrposhta” has decided to expand its network of domestic parcel lockers beyond previously planned levels. After installing 601 units, the company decided to add new parcel lockers and increase the number of compartments in existing ones due to growing demand for self-service parcel pickup. By November 1, the company plans to install another 32 devices and add additional modules with compartments in 38 branches.

On September 30, JSC “Ukrposhta” decided not to revise parcel delivery rates until the end of 2026. In this way, the operator is giving customers a holiday gift, as the fourth quarter is the peak shopping season.

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