Russian attacks have cut off power to 12 regions of Ukraine, according to Ukrenergo

As a result of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure over the past 24 hours, on October 19, new power outages were reported in 12 regions of Ukraine. At the same time, due to adverse weather conditions, nine more settlements in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions remained without power.

“As a result of enemy shelling, as of this morning, there are new power outages in the Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Odesa, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions,” the company said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

According to Ukrenergo, emergency repair work has already begun in areas where the security situation permits. Power company crews are working to address the damage caused by the shelling and restore power to consumers.

Weather conditions also caused some power outages. Due to heavy rain and strong winds, nine settlements in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions were left completely or partially without power.

At the same time, sunny weather allowed solar power plants to operate more efficiently, which helped reduce electricity consumption.

As of this morning, consumption was 2.6% lower than on Monday.

Despite the drop in consumption, power rationing schedules will remain in effect in all regions of Ukraine until the end of the day.

As explained by Ukrenergo, the restrictions are necessary to prevent overloading of equipment that was damaged as a result of previous Russian shelling.

According to a previous announcement, the restrictions may affect two groups of consumers, which, according to the data cited in the report, means up to eight hours without electricity.

Energy officials are urging consumers to monitor the latest outage schedules in their regions, as the situation in the power grid depends on the consequences of the attacks, weather conditions, and consumption levels.

This was reported by NPC “Ukrenergo.”

The Ukrainian-German company 2K, which manufactures household chemicals, hair care products, and personal hygiene items, suffered extensive damage as a result of the Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi on October 19, 2026. The company’s operations have been suspended.

On the night of October 20, Russian troops attacked the Zhytomyr region, striking railway and civilian infrastructure facilities. The strikes caused fires at the sites.

As a reminder, a Russian “Shahed”-type jet drone was shot down near Hatne in the Kyiv region on October 20. Following this, reports emerged of a drone crashing onto a road and setting cars on fire.

On the morning of October 20, Kyiv Metro trains resumed service on the Red Line between the “Akademmistechko” and “Lisova” stations.

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