Poland is counting on full cooperation from Ukraine in the investigation of the incident involving a Ukrainian drone that exploded near the border between Lithuania and Latvia. According to preliminary reports, the drone entered from the Polish side.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Warsaw will work closely with Lithuania to establish all the circumstances of the incident. On the Polish side, the operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces is to submit an official request to Ukraine.

Tusk also said he would discuss the incident with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda during the latter’s visit to Poland.

The Polish prime minister emphasized that Warsaw will not allow operations to be conducted on its territory or in its airspace without the explicit consent of the Polish state.

Source: Ukrinform

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the incident involving a drone entering Lithuanian airspace on the morning of October 18. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi stated that the drone’s deviation from its original course was caused by the active use of electronic warfare by Russian troops during an operation against military targets on Russian territory.

On the night of October 18, law enforcement officers in Lithuania foiled an attempted sabotage at a private company’s facility where Starlink satellite communication equipment is stored. The perpetrators attempted to destroy satellite antennas and control units using containers filled with flammable liquid.

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