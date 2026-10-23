Ukraine will switch to standard time on the night of October 25

On the night of Saturday, October 24, to Sunday, October 25, Ukraine will switch to standard time. At 4:00 a.m., the clocks will need to be set back one hour to 3:00 a.m.

Daylight saving time and standard time were first introduced in the United Kingdom in 1908 to conserve energy and ensure a more efficient distribution of electricity throughout the day.

For decades, the transition to standard and daylight saving time in Ukraine has taken place on the last Sunday in October and the last Sunday in March, respectively.

This procedure is regulated by Resolution No. 509 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated May 13, 1996, “On the Procedure for Calculating Time on the Territory of Ukraine.”

On July 16, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law on the calculation of time in Ukraine (Bill No. 4201) in its entirety, abolishing the switch from daylight saving time to standard time and vice versa.

According to this document, a single Kyiv time zone—UTC+2—was to be established throughout Ukraine. Therefore, in 2024, on the last Sunday in October, Ukrainians were supposed to set their clocks back to standard time for the last time, and starting in 2025, there were no plans to switch to daylight saving time in Ukraine. However, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet signed this law.

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