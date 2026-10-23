Filyayeva, the director of Ukrtransmost, was cleared of liability in the case involving the non-payment of ₴23.5 million in VAT

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv acquitted Iryna Filyayeva, CEO of Ukrtransmist LLC, of criminal liability in a case involving tax evasion on an exceptionally large scale. According to investigators, the case involved undeclared tax liabilities totaling more than 23.5 million hryvnias. The criminal proceedings were closed on non-rehabilitative grounds after the losses incurred by the state were compensated.

Filyayeva was suspected of tax evasion under Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Ukrtransmist LLC operates in the field of bridge and tunnel construction. This type of activity is classified under KVED code 42.13. Since October 1, 2021, Iryna Filyayeva has held the position of CEO and serves as an officer of the company.

From 2021 to 2025, the company carried out work for the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in the Mykolaiv region. These projects included major repairs of roads and bridges, protection of critical infrastructure facilities in the fuel and energy sector, and design work.

The total value of the contracts exceeded 1.36 billion UAH, including over 227 million UAH in VAT.

In August 2025, budget funds totaling 141 million UAH, including value-added tax, were transferred to the company’s account at JSC “KB “Globus.”

On September 18, 2025, Iryna Filyayeva filed a VAT return for August with the Central Interregional Directorate of the State Tax Service for Work with Large Taxpayers.

According to the investigation, the return did not reflect the corresponding receipts and failed to declare tax liabilities totaling 23.5 million hryvnias. According to the prosecution, this resulted in a particularly large-scale failure to remit funds to the state budget—exceeding 7,000 non-taxable minimum incomes.

On June 23, a prosecutor from the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion with the court to exempt Iryna Filyayeva from criminal liability pursuant to Part 4 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

This provision provides for exemption from criminal liability under certain conditions if, prior to being brought to justice, the person paid the taxes and compensated the state for the damage caused by their late payment.

During the court hearing, Filyayeva fully acknowledged the factual circumstances of the case and their legal classification. She explained that she has been serving as director since 2019 and that the violation occurred due to an error—according to her, she failed to review the tax return before submitting it.

Filyayeva stated that she regretted her actions and assured the court that nothing like this would happen again. Her defense attorney confirmed that all damages had been compensated even before the notice of suspicion was issued.

The court established that Ukrtransmist LLC had paid 23.52 million UAH in VAT. This was confirmed by payment instructions from JSC “KB Globus” and AB “Pivdenny” dated January 5 and 16, 2026.

Furthermore, as of September 14, 2026, the company had no tax debt.

As a result, the judge granted the prosecutor’s motion, acquitted Iryna Filyayeva of criminal liability, and dismissed the criminal case.

Ukrtransmist LLC was registered in Kyiv in 2006. The company’s authorized capital is 8.9 million UAH. Irina Karnakova is listed as the founder, and Irina Filyayeva as the director.

Previously, the company belonged to Mykola Karnakov and was managed by Ihor Karnakov. Before moving to the capital, they were registered at the same address in Donetsk.

In 2018, Igor Karnakov was a signatory of Altcom Road Construction LLC, which is part of the Altcom business group owned by Donetsk businessman Oleksandr Tislenko.

During Viktor Yanukovych’s presidency and in preparation for the 2012 UEFA European Football Championship, “Altcom” reportedly received substantial government funding.

Thus, the court ruling regarding Iryna Filyayeva pertains to a case involving undeclared tax liabilities totaling over 23.5 million hryvnias. The basis for exemption from criminal liability was the payment of taxes and compensation for damages to the state.

As a reminder, Daria Sofina, director of the Licensing Department at the National Bank of Ukraine, resigned from her position two days before the NABU raids and left the country. UA.News reported this, citing its own sources. According to the publication, Sofina is implicated in one of the episodes of a case related to the state-owned “SENS Bank.”

Daria Sofina, director of the Licensing Department at the National Bank of Ukraine, stated that she had submitted her resignation 10 days ago of her own accord.

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