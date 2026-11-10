Zelenskyy and Stubb Discussed the Negotiations Between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia in Abu Dhabi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, during which they discussed a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi. Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia must also demonstrate its readiness to de-escalate the situation and achieve genuine peace.

“I spoke with Finnish President Alexander Stubb. The trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi have already begun, and there was also a meeting with European leaders. We are working to ensure that the negotiations in the coming days are productive,” he wrote.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine and its partners are committed to working substantively toward de-escalation measures, developing effective security guarantees, and bringing about real peace.

“It is necessary for the Russian position to be similar. We agreed with Alex to continue coordinating our efforts. I am expecting a detailed briefing today from our negotiating team and partners regarding the progress of the talks with the Russians,” he wrote.

Earlier, Zelenskyy commented on the U.S. proposal regarding the transfer of Donbas.

We should add that Witkoff spoke about decisions made during the negotiations in Abu Dhabi that are important for Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ukrainian delegation arrived in Abu Dhabi for talks with the U.S. and Russia.

Russia has strengthened its delegation for the talks with Ukraine and the U.S. in Abu Dhabi, according to Bloomberg.

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