In the Lviv region, a 4-year-old girl inhaled a construction screw; the child was rescued

Thoracic surgeons at the Center for Pediatric Medicine saved a 3-year-old girl from the town of Sheptytsky in Lviv Oblast, who had a long, sharp construction screw lodged in her airway. The foreign object was detected during an X-ray examination at a local hospital, after which the child was urgently transported to Okhmatdyt.

The girl, aged 3 years and 9 months, was admitted in moderate condition. She was experiencing a severe cough, shortness of breath, and restlessness.

Due to the risk of damage to her airways, the medical staff did not delay and immediately took the young patient to the operating room.

Oleksandr Kolodiy, a thoracic surgeon at the Center for Pediatric Medicine, explained that the foreign object posed a serious threat to the child’s health due to its size and sharp edge.

“It’s a screw, and it’s sharp and long enough to be dangerous for a child of this age. The main danger was that it could have injured the bronchial wall, causing a perforation or severe bleeding. That’s why we had to act as quickly as possible. The longer a foreign object remains in the bronchi, the more the mucous membrane swells and the more severe the inflammatory process becomes,” emphasized Oleksandr Kolodiy.

According to the mother, the girl had pulled the screw out of a baseboard at home on her own. While the adults were momentarily distracted, the child found the sharp construction fastener, which subsequently ended up in her airways.

Thanks to the doctors’ expertise and the team’s coordinated efforts, the screw was carefully removed without complications.

Anesthesiologist Yana Grechukh and surgical resident Sofia Furdas participated in the operation alongside thoracic surgeon Oleksandr Kolodiy.

Thanks to the timely request for medical assistance and the successful procedure, the girl’s condition improved rapidly. The very next day after the surgery, the child was discharged home in satisfactory condition.

This was reported by the Center for Pediatric Medicine at Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital.

Earlier, at the M. I. Pirogov Vinnytsia Regional Clinical Hospital, doctors performed a complex reconstructive surgery on a serviceman who had sustained a severe open comminuted fracture as a result of a Russian drone attack. The doctors made every effort to save the soldier’s limb.

At the University Hospital of Lviv National Medical University, a heart transplant was successfully performed for the first time. The new organ was received by a 60-year-old resident of the Lviv region who had been diagnosed with end-stage heart failure. The patient’s ejection fraction was less than 20%, and all options for medical and surgical treatment had been exhausted.

Lyubomyr Parokhonyak, a 58-year-old surgeon from Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, learned of his dangerous heart condition during a routine checkup. Specialists at St. Panteleimon Hospital in Lviv saved the man’s life by performing, for the first time, an extremely complex aortic arch replacement surgery using a minimally invasive technique.

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