The Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Donetsk resident in Volyn who, according to the investigation, served in the Russian army for more than two years and fought on the side of the Russian Federation. After being discharged from military service, the woman returned to Ukraine to renew her passport. According to investigators, she planned to use the renewed passport to travel to the European Union for permanent residence.

The woman arrived from Belarus via the “Domanove” international automobile checkpoint. Law enforcement officers documented her crossing of the state border and detained her at a hotel in Kovel, where she was temporarily staying.

According to the investigation, prior to the full-scale invasion, the suspect worked as a nurse at the Donetsk Regional Clinical Psychiatric Hospital.

In late February 2022, she voluntarily enlisted in the 91st Separate Rifle Regiment of the 1st Army Corps of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation. In the Russian military, she was promoted to the rank of sergeant and served until August 2024.

After being discharged from the Russian army, she decided to leave the temporarily occupied Donetsk region and settle in one of the EU countries. To do so, she needed to renew her Ukrainian passport.

During a search, SBU officers found a Russian passport, Russian military ID cards, a veteran’s ID from the aggressor country, and rubles on the detainee.

Investigators informed the woman that she is suspected of violating Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—treason committed under martial law.

The suspect is currently being held in custody without the right to bail. If found guilty, she faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The operation was carried out by SBU officers in the Volyn region in cooperation with the State Border Guard Service under the procedural supervision of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Affairs of the Western Region.

This was reported with reference to the SBU.

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