In 2026, 84 people were convicted of war crimes, including 54 Russian military personnel

In 2026, 84 people were convicted of war crimes, including 54 Russian servicemen and 8 commanders. Another 261 people were notified that they were under investigation. In total, more than 266,000 war crimes have been recorded in Ukraine, and 317 people have been convicted.

According to Anton Kovalsky, 2,960 civilians have been confirmed dead since the beginning of the year, including 87 children. Another 16,316 civilians were wounded, including 668 children.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, 19,349 civilian deaths have been confirmed, including 762 children. More than 55,000 people have been injured, and over 19,000 Ukrainian children have been forcibly displaced by Russia.

Kovalsky emphasized that investigations into war crimes must continue even while the war is ongoing. Key tasks include documenting new crimes, bringing cases to court, protecting victims and witnesses, and holding the perpetrators accountable.

Ukraine will also continue to cooperate with international partners, the International Criminal Court, Eurojust, and Europol. Among the priorities are the digitization of evidence analysis, the creation of a registry of victims, and support for the establishment of a Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Anton Kovalsky.

The Finnish government has supported the establishment of a Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, as well as an International Compensation Commission for Ukraine. The relevant proposals have already been submitted to the Finnish Parliament for consideration.

The Dutch government has decided not only to host the preparatory stages of the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine on its territory but also to ensure its full operational capacity.

On May 15, 37 states signed an expanded partial agreement on the establishment of a steering committee for the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

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