On October 20, Vietnam announced that it would provide Ukraine with $500,000 in humanitarian aid.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga thanked the government and people of Vietnam for their support, emphasizing its importance as winter approaches.

According to Sibiga, the aid is a testament to the friendship, mutual respect, and solidarity between the peoples of the two countries. He also expressed hope for the further strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation.

Source: Andriy Sibiga, X

Meanwhile, South Korea will withdraw another group of its embassy staff from Ukraine. Officials in Seoul explained this decision by citing Kyiv’s lack of a constructive response to the dispute over the handover of two captured North Korean soldiers, as well as the constant threat of Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory.

Prior to this, South Korea’s ambassador to Ukraine, Park Ki-chan, was ordered to return to his home country. The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the decision.

Ukraine is ready to resume constructive dialogue with South Korea following Seoul’s decision to recall its ambassador from Kyiv. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that diplomatic relations are more important than emotional reactions, so Ukraine remains open to further contacts.

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