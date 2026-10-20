In Donetsk Oblast, military officials embezzled food supplies intended for the army worth more than ₴2.7 million

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigations have notified two officials from a military unit in the Donetsk region that they are under suspicion. According to the investigation, the head of the logistics rear supply service and the head of the supply platoon’s warehouse in the food supply company may have embezzled food intended for military personnel and sold it to the civilian population. The amount of damage caused to the state exceeds 2.7 million hryvnias.

According to investigators, the officials arranged for food supplies to be delivered based on a larger number of military personnel than were actually stationed at the unit. They embezzled the excess food and sold it to the civilian population.

According to law enforcement officials, the scheme operated from September 2025 to February 2026.

The warehouse manager, who was responsible for receiving, storing, distributing, and accounting for food supplies, allegedly embezzled the excess food and arranged for its sale to civilians in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk Oblast.

At the same time, according to the investigation, the head of the logistics rear food service failed to ensure proper control over the distribution of food in accordance with the actual number of personnel. He systematically issued delivery notes listing an inflated number of military personnel, even though he had access to documents that would have allowed him to verify this information.

DBR officers uncovered and halted the illegal activity. During searches, law enforcement officers seized some of the embezzled food supplies, as well as official documentation which, according to the investigation, confirms the circumstances of the offense.

The head of the logistics rear supply service is charged with negligent conduct by a military official, resulting in serious consequences, committed under martial law.

The warehouse manager of the supply platoon of the food supply company is suspected of embezzling military property under martial law.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR), the most severe penalty under the charges carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

At the same time, the bureau noted that the losses incurred by the state have been partially compensated.

The information regarding the officials’ involvement is based on the investigation’s version of events. A final decision on their guilt must be made by a court.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR).

As a reminder, in the case involving the alleged embezzlement of over 14.5 million hryvnias in budget funds during the procurement of materials for fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia region, the indictment has been submitted to the court. Among the accused are the commander of a military unit, the head and an officer of the public procurement department, as well as two civilians.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, 13 members of an organized group were notified of their status as suspects; according to the investigation, from January 2025 to March 2026, they illegally appropriated over 3.4 million cubic meters of natural gas worth more than 65 million hryvnias. The suspects face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

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