On October 21, attorney Oleksiy Shevchuk called on Maksym Bakhmatov, head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration in Kyiv, to resign following his public insults directed at veteran Oleg Symoroz. The lawyer also addressed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, asking when the official would be dismissed.

Shevchuk outlined his position in a video message posted on Telegram. He stated that while he does not agree with all of Symoroz’s views—particularly regarding protests without concrete proposals—he considers personal insults directed at the veteran to be unacceptable.

According to the lawyer, Bakhmatov’s public behavior indicates a lack of professional arguments in the discussion. Shevchuk also supported Simoroz’s criticism regarding the competence of the Desnianskyi District head.

“If the district head has already started insulting veterans, when will he be removed?” the lawyer asked, addressing the President of Ukraine.

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Separately, Shevchuk mentioned Bakhmatov’s past activities, claiming that he had registered a Russian branch of Comedy Club in Ukraine. In the lawyer’s opinion, this circumstance also warrants attention given the position Bakhmatov currently holds.

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At the end of his statement, the attorney directly called on the head of the Desnianska District State Administration to submit his resignation.

Earlier, attorney Shevchuk had spoken out about a scheme to enrich oneself through deals at the High Anti-Corruption Court and called on judges to stand up to the system.

In addition, Shevchuk alleged that Roman Maselko had attempted to pressure judges and accused him of interfering in the judicial process.

Previously, Oleksiy Shevchuk was included on the list of attorneys for the International Criminal Court.

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