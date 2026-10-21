In Odessa, the TCC building was pelted with rocks; two people were detained

In Odesa, law enforcement officers detained two people following an incident near one of the district territorial centers for recruitment and social support. According to the police, a group of people threw stones at the building, prompting the opening of a criminal case under Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—hooliganism.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Odesa region.

According to law enforcement officials, a man subject to military conscription, who was wanted for evading mobilization, was brought to the district recruitment center.

“A group of people arrived at the gates of the district territorial recruitment center to support him and began throwing stones into the courtyard and at the building. The two most active participants in the incident were detained in accordance with due process,” the police reported.

Law enforcement officials added that the incident was classified under Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—hooliganism.

As a reminder, in Odesa, a driver stabbed a military personnel at the recruitment center and attempted to run him over with his car.

Prior to this, law enforcement officials announced that they had charged a 41-year-old Kyiv resident who, on October 19, opened fire inside the Pechersk District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center and Social Services building in Kyiv. He faces life imprisonment.

A shooting occurred on October 19 at the Pechersk Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the shots were fired by a man who had previously been brought to the facility for violating mobilization laws. The suspect was detained at the scene.

Law enforcement officials identified and detained a man suspected of murdering a serviceman at the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center in Kharkiv.

In Lviv, a man stabbed a serviceman from the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center; the court has handed down a verdict.

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