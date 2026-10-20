Miroslav Kuvaldin, leader of the reggae band The VYO and a soldier in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that Ukrainian civilians must realize that soldiers are civilians just like them—people who did not plan to go to war—and that protection from mobilization is not permanent.

He explained that he joined the army “as if entering a monastery” and accepted the loss of his personal autonomy in order to carry out orders. According to him, military service eliminates irresponsibility and forces one to realize that every action has consequences for one’s comrades.

The musician also noted that in war, the sense of “later” disappears and one comes to understand that only the “here and now” exists, which is why you try to do any task as well as possible.

Source: intent.press.

Defenders’ Day: Which Ukrainian Celebrities and Their Children Are Serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Andriy Khlyvnyuk, the leader of the band “Boombox,” stated that he is ready to renounce his title of Honored Artist of Ukraine. The singer also believes that some Ukrainian celebrities should be stripped of their honorary titles.

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