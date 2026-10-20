In Ukraine, it is now possible to apply through the “Diy” platform for pregnancy and childbirth benefits, as well as child care benefits for children under one year of age.

After submitting an application online, the system transfers the data to the Unified Information System for Social Services, which automatically collects the necessary information from government registries. A Pension Fund employee reviews and approves the application.

The benefit amount for uninsured women in connection with pregnancy and childbirth is 7,000 UAH per month. The same amount is provided for childcare for children under one year of age. For families raising a child with a disability, the payment is 10,500 UAH per month.

You can also apply for benefits at Pension Fund service centers, Administrative Service Centers (TSNAPs), or through authorized representatives of local communities.

Source: Serhiy Koretskyi

A new service is being developed for the “Diya” app and portal that will allow users to submit online notifications regarding the start of construction or renovation of private homes, garden houses, and summer cottages up to two stories high (excluding attics), as well as garages and outbuildings.

An AI agent has been launched in the “Diya” app to help users obtain documents and pay fines.

As a reminder, “Diya” has automated the renewal of employee reservations.

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