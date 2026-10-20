In Ukraine, the Starlink satellite system is restricted at speeds exceeding 161 km/h, which causes Ukrainian interceptor drones—designed to destroy “Shahed” jet drones—to lose communication and be unable to carry out their missions. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that no similar restrictions were found during testing of the system within the European Union.

According to Zelenskyy, Starlink is crucial for ensuring communications both on the front lines and for the civilian population. In particular, the system is used to deliver food and water to Ukrainian troops in forward positions that are inaccessible to other vehicles.

In addition, satellite communications are used on some interceptor drones designed to destroy “Shahed”-type jet-powered drones.

“Today, our interceptors aren’t working because of speed limitations. The maximum speed today is 161 km/h; once that’s exceeded, Starlink shuts down, and we lose the drone,” Zelenskyy said.

The president reported that Ukraine had tested the system’s performance outside its territory. To do this, several vehicles equipped with Starlink terminals were sent to European countries. While traveling at a speed of 180 km/h, the system continued to function.

According to Zelenskyy, the test results indicate that the restrictions apply in Ukraine but do not extend to European Union countries.

“The conclusion is as follows: the restrictions apply within Ukraine and do not apply within EU countries. In other words, this is a planned operation,” the president emphasized.

At the same time, this statement represents the Ukrainian side’s assessment. The exact causes of the technical restrictions mentioned in the report have not been determined.

Zelenskyy noted that the issue of Starlink’s operations is being discussed at various levels—among the military, the Ministry of Defense, and diplomats. At the same time, he said, SpaceX is not engaging with the military.

“At various levels, they say these are technical issues. But these technical issues exist in Ukraine; they do not exist within the EU,” Zelenskyy added.

Separately, it was reported that Ukraine is awaiting an official response from the Pentagon and SpaceX regarding the full restoration of the Starshield satellite system. According to available information, its operation remains unstable.

Thus, restrictions on satellite communications are creating problems for the use of Ukrainian interceptor drones, while Kyiv continues to seek explanations and a resolution to the situation from its American partners.

The head of state informed journalists of this during a chat session.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a substantive conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

As a reminder, during a phone call with Pope Leo XIV, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised the issue of the humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. The head of state expressed hope that humanitarian aid could be delivered to the city and that civilian residents could be safely evacuated.

U.S. President Donald Trump called Russia’s actions in the war against Ukraine acceptable and criticized Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of being unwilling to cease hostilities. The American leader also stated that Kyiv could have reached an agreement on more favorable terms earlier.

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