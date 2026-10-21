Zelenskyy called for negotiations with Trump and Putin, with Ukraine's participation

In an interview with the American television network Fox News, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian side regularly reports on allegedly successful operations on the front lines. However, according to the Ukrainian president, these statements do not reflect the actual situation on the battlefield. “This isn’t the first time they’ve claimed to have carried out successful operations on the battlefield. In 2026, they have had no successes. They are not winning on the battlefield, so they want to use any means of pressure to drive us out of our own land,” Zelenskyy said.

He also stated that Russia continues to launch massive attacks on Ukraine, using, in particular, Iranian drones and ballistic missiles. According to the president, such strikes are intended to sow chaos in the country. At the same time, Zelenskyy acknowledged that Ukrainians are tired of the war and want it to end as soon as possible. However, he emphasized, this does not mean that Ukraine should simply give up its territories and homes.

Ukraine Supports a Ceasefire

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to pursue a diplomatic path. He supported the idea of a ceasefire proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to the Ukrainian president, negotiations should begin with the current positions of the parties on the front lines. Once a ceasefire is in place, it will be possible to move on to discussing other steps and the details of a peace plan. “There is a good idea for a ceasefire proposed by President Trump, and I support it. I believe we need to start where we are now and take the diplomatic path. And then, at the tactical level, we will find a way forward regarding the peace plan and so on. This is important,” Zelenskyy noted.

At the same time, the president emphasized that a cessation of hostilities does not in itself guarantee lasting peace. Ukraine needs safeguards that will prevent Russia or any other aggressor from restarting the war. “Peace, but with security guarantees that will leave no chance for any aggressor to return with aggression in the future. This is what matters most to our people,” the head of state emphasized.

A peace agreement could be put to a referendum

Zelenskyy also stated that if a peace agreement is reached, the Ukrainian parliament must support holding a referendum. In it, Ukrainian citizens will be able to decide whether they approve of the proposed terms of peace.

At the same time, before such a vote, the parties must hold negotiations and agree on the provisions of the future agreement. The president emphasized that issues regarding territories—on which Ukraine and Russia have fundamental disagreements—could be particularly complex.

Zelenskyy urged that no decisions be made without Ukraine

The President of Ukraine advocated for trilateral negotiations involving Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Russian leader. According to him, it would be desirable to involve European partners in this format as well.

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to discuss various issues and participate in negotiations in any format. However, he emphasized that Ukraine must be a direct participant in all discussions concerning its future. “I have always said that I am open to negotiations in any format and on any issues, but do not speak about us without us,” the president stressed.

Thus, Zelenskyy confirmed Ukraine’s readiness for a diplomatic resolution to the war. Among the key conditions, he cited a ceasefire, reliable security guarantees, Ukraine’s participation in the negotiations, and the possibility of putting a peace agreement to a referendum. At the same time, the specific terms of a future agreement are still to be negotiated. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during an appearance on the American television network Fox News.

The meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin concluded after three hours of talks.