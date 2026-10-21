Zelenskyy Will Not Wait for the U.S. Special Representative After His Visit to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not plan to wait in Oslo for U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff to return from Russia. The U.S. official is scheduled to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I’m not waiting for Witkoff in Oslo. We need to move forward. We must return to Ukraine. We’ll see what the results are. Jonas (Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre—ed.) is set to meet with the U.S. special envoy. We’re in constant contact,” Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, the Norwegian prime minister announced that Witkof would stop in Oslo again on his way back after Wednesday’s talks with Putin.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held another meeting in Oslo with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre and stated that the further development of peace efforts depends on whether the U.S. side hears new proposals for peace from Russia, rather than a continuation of the war.

Zelenskyy made this statement in comments to the Polish news agency PAP.

Ukraine is ready to halt hostilities along the current front line, Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy commented on possible talks between Trump, Xi, and Putin without Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced a possible trilateral meeting of the leaders—Anadolu Agency.

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