President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the U.S. has resumed the exchange of intelligence with Ukraine to provide early warning of Russian ballistic missile attacks.

According to him, this was critically important for Ukraine, as the lack of such data posed serious risks.

At the same time, restrictions on the use of the Starshield satellite communication system remain in place. Zelenskyy said he had discussed this issue with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to the president, Rubio promised to work through the issue with his team to find a way to lift the restrictions.

Ukraine is ready to halt hostilities along the current front line, Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy commented on possible talks between Trump, Xi, and Putin without Ukraine.

Zelenskyy announced a possible trilateral meeting of the leaders—Anadolu Agency.

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