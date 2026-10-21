In the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk, residents of apartment buildings are facing a critical utilities crisis due to the prolonged lack of water supply, which ceased about a year ago.

According to local residents, the lack of drinking and utility water has led to a significant escalation of social tensions among the civilian population. The struggle for access to limited water resources is causing constant heated arguments and conflicts between neighbors. Donetsk residents note that the living situation has become critical and is escalating into open confrontations within individual buildings.

Source: Censor.NET.

It was previously reported that in the temporarily occupied city of Berdyansk, residents are being supplied with industrial water through the water distribution system, which is unsuitable for domestic use.

The so-called “first deputy prime minister,” Andriy Chertkov, announced his intention to use mine water to supply the population in the temporarily occupied areas amid an ongoing water shortage.

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