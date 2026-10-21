Heavy rain is expected in three regions of Ukraine on October 22

Heavy rain is expected during the day on October 22 in the Zakarpattia, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions; as a result, a Level I hazard alert (yellow) has been issued.

According to weather forecasters, deteriorating weather conditions and heavy precipitation may lead to traffic disruptions and create obstacles for the operations of utility, energy, and construction companies in the regions.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

As a reminder, rainy weather will persist in most regions of Ukraine in the coming days. According to the forecast, an improvement in weather conditions is not expected until next week.

In a part of the Pacific Ocean east of the International Date Line, a record value of Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE)—which takes into account wind speed and storm duration—was recorded on Sunday. The previous record, set in 2018, was surpassed in the region where storms capable of moving toward Hawaii, Mexico, and the U.S. West Coast form.

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