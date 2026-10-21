Heavy rains are flooding the southern coast of Crimea

On the southern coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea, heavy rains and a sharp rise in river water levels have caused continued flooding in the settlements of Greater Yalta. Torrents of water are flowing down from the mountains and flooding streets and residential areas.

The most critical situation is in Yalta and the village of Koreiz. High water levels have been recorded near the Guva and Derekoika rivers. According to the occupation-controlled regional office of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, there is currently no threat of a breach in the main protective structures.

According to Svetlana Shevchenko, a representative of the Russian administration in Yalta, the city received six months’ worth of rainfall in a single day. Local residents and tourists have been urged to follow safety guidelines and not to leave their cars near the Bystra and Vodospadna rivers.

In Koreiz, the number of evacuees has risen to 10. They are not yet able to return to their homes. Three people are staying at a temporary shelter, while the rest have found refuge with relatives.

Over three days, from October 17 to 20, 509 mm of precipitation fell on the Ai-Petri Plateau—roughly six months’ worth of rain. A state of emergency has been declared in the municipality.

Source: Krym.Realii

Russian occupiers are strengthening defenses of the Crimean Bridge to protect it from possible strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Throughout September, water reserves in the reservoirs of the temporarily occupied Crimea decreased by 11 million cubic meters, or nearly 7%. Currently, the total volume of water in Crimean reservoirs stands at about 150 million cubic meters.

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