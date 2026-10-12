Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius stated that, to protect democratic elections from Russian interference, allies should ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to strike more data centers on Russian territory. The head of the Lithuanian government emphasized that only decisive action—not mere declarations—can deter the aggressor.

The politician also noted the need to stimulate Europe’s defense industry through joint procurement, production, and by drawing on Ukraine’s military experience. Among the key security priorities for Lithuania and NATO as a whole, Sinkevičius cited strengthening air defense, protecting critical infrastructure on land and in the Baltic Sea, and taking military mobility to a new level.

Source: LRT.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that following Ukrainian strikes on data centers belonging to the Russian company Yandex, there has been a decrease in bots, provocations, and hostility on social media. According to him, users of many platforms have noticed these changes.

Earlier in Russia, a large-scale disruption of internet services occurred following a drone attack on a Yandex data center. On the night of October 10, drones attacked a Yandex data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast. The company confirmed that operations had come to a complete halt, causing widespread disruptions to dozens of digital services across the country. The Russian technology company Yandex stated that it had completely shut down its data center in Russia’s Vladimir Oblast due to the drone attack. According to the company, its infrastructure was damaged as a result of the attack.

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