The Rada supported sanctions against members of Russia's regional parliaments

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported proposals to impose personal sanctions against members of regional legislative bodies in Russia who are contributing to the war against Ukraine. A total of 236 members of parliament voted in favor of Resolution No. 15533.

The document provides for the submission to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of proposals to impose sanctions on members of the legislative assemblies of all regions of the Russian Federation.

The explanatory note to the resolution states that Russia’s regional parliaments provide legal and financial support for the armed aggression against Ukraine.

In particular, Russian deputies approve the allocation of budget funds for the purchase of drones, vehicles, ammunition, and other military equipment for the occupying forces.

In addition, they finance the activities of the occupation administrations in the seized Ukrainian territories, support mobilization efforts, and introduce payments and benefits for Russians participating in the war against Ukraine.

Separately, the authors of the document emphasize the involvement of regional authorities in the Russian Federation in the policy of deporting Ukrainian children.

According to their data, Russian regions are involved in the relocation of children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and are spreading propaganda that portrays such actions as humanitarian aid.

The explanatory note also mentions Russian lawmakers’ support for the occupation of Ukrainian territories, the dissemination of anti-Ukrainian propaganda, and the justification of armed aggression.

The Verkhovna Rada proposes that the National Security and Defense Council impose 23 types of personal restrictive measures against Russian parliamentarians.

These include:

freezing assets and preventing the transfer of capital out of Ukraine;

banning entry into Ukraine and revoking visas;

restrictions on commercial transactions and financial obligations;

a ban on the purchase of land plots in Ukraine;

restrictions on participation in the privatization and leasing of state property;

prohibition on the transfer of technology and intellectual property rights;

suspension of cultural, scientific, and educational contacts;

revocation of Ukrainian state awards.

Personal sanctions are proposed to be applied to the individuals listed in the five annexes to the resolution.

The Verkhovna Rada’s adoption of the resolution does not mean that the restrictions will be automatically imposed. Parliament has merely approved the proposed sanctions and recommended that the National Security and Defense Council adopt a corresponding decision regarding the individuals listed in the document.

The resolution takes effect on the date of its publication.

The document was initiated by People’s Deputy Fedir Venislavskyi together with other members of parliament.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Prior to this, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted as a basis draft law No. 13255 on the creation of a new branch of the Armed Forces of Ukraine—the Space Forces. A total of 252 members of parliament voted in favor of the decision.

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