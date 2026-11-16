Sybiga Outlined Ukraine's Top Priorities in the Black Sea Region

On Monday, November 16, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga took part in the first session of the Ministerial Meeting dedicated to the implementation of the European Union’s Black Sea Strategy. The discussion focused on the interregional agenda in the field of connectivity.

Sybiga identified security, infrastructure development, and reconstruction as Ukraine’s key priorities in the Black Sea region.

“The minister outlined Ukraine’s three key priorities in the area of regional connectivity: security, infrastructure development, and Ukraine’s recovery,” the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The minister identified security as the paramount priority, without which the development of transport links is impossible. As a result of Russian aggression in the Black Sea, more than 1,600 port facilities have been damaged, and more than 260 civilian vessels have been struck. Disruptions to maritime routes could cause global food prices to rise by up to 25%, which would hit the poorest countries the hardest.

In this context, the minister emphasized the need for joint protection of maritime routes and critical infrastructure, as well as a food truce in the Black Sea.

“There is no connectivity without security,” Sibiga emphasized.

The minister identified the development of a resilient, diversified, and interconnected transportation and energy infrastructure as the second priority. He noted that Russia has carried out more than 6,000 attacks on Ukraine’s railway infrastructure and, since mid-summer, has been striking Ukraine’s energy system on an almost daily basis. He stressed that the response to these challenges must be to expand transportation capabilities, develop alternative routes, and strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure—in particular, the development of the Central Corridor through the South Caucasus.

To achieve this goal, Ukraine supports the creation of a unified multimodal transport area in the Black Sea and Danube regions, integrated into the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). This involves modernizing ports, expanding the European standard rail gauge, streamlining border crossing procedures, and implementing digital procedures. Ukraine also supports the further development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

The minister identified the integration of regional connectivity into Ukraine’s recovery process and its accession to the European Union as the third priority.

“Every port we rebuild and every railway line we connect to Europe is an investment in Europe’s shared future,” the foreign minister noted.

He proposed deepening practical coordination with the European Commission, international financial institutions, Turkey, and the countries of the South Caucasus and Central Asia to implement joint infrastructure projects.

“Russia seeks to turn the Black Sea into a zone of fear and blockade. Together, we can make it a zone of security, development, and shared opportunities. Ukraine is ready to join in shaping a new architecture of connectivity and building ties that will strengthen our shared security and well-being. Everyone stands to gain from this: consumers, businesses, and governments,” Sibiga concluded.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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