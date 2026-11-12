People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko publicly mocked his colleagues—David Arakhamia and Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk. He pointed out the shortcomings of both lawmakers and offered them some advice.

In particular, Tishchenko stated that Arakhamia lacks political balance in parliament.

Mykola Tyshchenko posted several videos in which he appeared holding a kettlebell. He dedicated each of the posts to Ruslan Stefanchuk and Davyd Arakhamia. In the first video, Tyshchenko demonstrated a series of physical exercises and advised Stefanchuk to follow along so he could lose weight.

Mykola Tyshchenko criticized Ruslan Stefanchuk for being overweight. “I start every morning with exercises. I’m dedicating this exercise to Ruslan Stefanchuk because he’s recently developed a belly. Ruslan, do as I do. Here are some circular exercises: 25 to the right and 25 to the left. And your belly will disappear,” said the MP.

Mykola Tyshchenko didn’t leave Davyd Arakhamia out either. He also advised him to do a few exercises. “Let’s start the morning not with coffee, but by working on our political balance. Especially since negotiations are set to begin in Abu Dhabi right now. Grab a kettlebell, stand on one leg, and learn to stand rock-solid, no matter how much things are shaking around you. I wholeheartedly dedicate this exercise to David Arakhamia. Stay strong and have a great morning,” the lawmaker wrote.

Mykola Tyshchenko believes that Davyd Arakhamia lacks political balance. So he advised him to do kettlebell exercises on one leg to help him maintain balance in parliament.

This was reported with reference to Tishchenko’s Instagram post.

Arakhamia called the accusations in the Carthage case an information attack.

As a reminder, Arakhamia explained President Zelenskyy’s statement regarding the mobilization of members of parliament.

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