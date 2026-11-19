Weather conditions deteriorated sharply in the highlands of the Carpathians on November 19. On Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi, gusts of westerly wind are reaching 28 m/s, visibility is limited by thick fog, and the air temperature has dropped to -3 °C. Icing is also occurring due to high humidity.

According to rescue workers, as of 8:00 a.m. on November 19, stormy weather was reported at the summit. It is cloudy there, with fog, and a westerly wind blowing at a speed of 28 meters per second.

The air temperature is 3 degrees below zero.

Icing poses a particular danger. Due to the combination of sub-zero temperatures and high humidity, ice is forming in the high mountains.

Rescue workers are warning of significantly deteriorating weather conditions on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi. A storm warning has been issued for the summit.

This was reported by the Carpathian Mountain Rescue Service on Facebook.

On the morning of November 17, weather conditions in the highlands of the Carpathians deteriorated sharply. On Mount Pip Ivan, thick fog, strong winds, freezing temperatures, and icy surfaces were recorded.

On November 17, temperatures on Mount Pip Ivan dropped to -5°C, with westerly winds reaching 22 m/s, thick fog, and icy conditions.

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