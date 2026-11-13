The National Police will conduct a large-scale financial audit covering the period starting in 2022

The State Audit Service of Ukraine is launching a financial audit of the National Police. The audit will also cover 36 territorial bodies and departments of the law enforcement agency. The audit will focus on financial activities beginning in 2022.

“In November, the State Audit Service of Ukraine will begin a scheduled state financial audit of the National Police of Ukraine for the period from January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2026. Auditors will analyze the law enforcement agency’s implementation of two key budget programs that support the operations of the National Police leadership, its units, and institutions,” the statement reads.

In addition, audits will be conducted in 36 territorial bodies and departments of the National Police.

During the audit, the legality and effectiveness of budget fund management will be examined, along with the targeted use of funds, the completeness and accuracy of financial statements in accordance with regulatory requirements, and risks in financial and operational activities.

The audits are scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2027. The results of the audits will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Ministry of Internal Affairs for review.

This was reported by the State Audit Service of Ukraine (SASU).

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