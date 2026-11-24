In Rivne, law enforcement officials have launched a pretrial investigation into the death of a dog. According to a local resident, two of her neighbors may be involved in the brutal beating of the animal.

A 47-year-old Rivne resident reported the incident to law enforcement on the evening of November 23. She said she witnessed a 58-year-old neighbor beating a dog with a stick and kicking it near her home. At the time, another neighbor was holding the animal. Afterward, both returned to their homes.

At the scene, an investigative team from the district police department found the dog showing no signs of life. The 58-year-old Rivne resident and his neighbor refused to speak with law enforcement officers.

Investigators launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—cruel treatment of animals.

The deceased dog was seized and handed over to volunteers, who arranged for a necropsy to determine the cause of death.

This was reported on Tuesday, November 24, by the press service of the Rivne Regional Police.

As a reminder, under the procedural supervision of the Holosiivskyi District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv, a 50-year-old local resident was notified of being suspected of animal cruelty resulting in bodily injury.

In the village of Knyazhychi, unknown individuals poisoned dogs and cats. Among the dead animals were also pets. A local resident contacted the police.

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