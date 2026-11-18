On the night of November 18, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 struck Romania. The tremors were also felt in various regions of Ukraine—from Kyiv to the southern and central regions.

In particular, residents of the Kyiv, Odesa, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions reported feeling the tremors.

Among the cities where the ground shook were Odesa, Izmail, and Kyiv.

According to geologists, the earthquake was recorded at 2:48 a.m. local time. The focus of the tremors was at a depth of 130.8 km, and the epicenter was located 16 km west of the town of Nereju-Mick in Romania.

On social media, Kyiv residents posted videos showing chandeliers swaying in their homes due to the tremors.

Footage of the earthquake from Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, also emerged. The videos show that the tremors were quite noticeable.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/4487485878454342050.mp4

This was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

In Romania, a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck the Vrancea seismic region on the night of November 18.

On Tuesday, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Guatemala. The epicenter was located 43 kilometers south of the city of Puerto San José, and the focus was at a depth of 35 kilometers.

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