Ukraine will strengthen air defense of agricultural facilities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered the strengthening of air defense for agricultural facilities that could become targets of Russian attacks. To this end, certain enterprises plan to be equipped with air defense systems and to improve the operations of mobile fire teams.

According to Zelenskyy, the Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, the Prime Minister, and the Minister of Agrarian Policy have received the relevant instructions.

“Instructions were also given to the Commander of the Air Force, the Prime Minister, and the Minister of Agricultural Policy regarding the provision of air defense systems and the optimization of mobile fire groups to protect specific agricultural facilities,” the president noted.

He did not specify which enterprises would receive additional protection, how many facilities are planned to be covered, or what air defense systems would be deployed for this purpose.

The agricultural sector is one of the key sectors of the Ukrainian economy. Russian troops regularly attack Ukrainian infrastructure, particularly facilities related to the production, storage, and transportation of agricultural products.

As a reminder, during the conference call, Zelenskyy also discussed with military commanders and the government the protection of energy infrastructure, specifically transformers and other power grid equipment.

The head of state announced this following a conference call on the situation in the regions.

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed more than 400 Russian drones over the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 114 enemy drones overnight.

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