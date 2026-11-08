Ukraine has announced the composition of its delegation for the talks in Abu Dhabi

The negotiating team will consist of five officials: delegation head Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Office Kirill Budanov, David Arakhamia, Serhiy Kyslytsia, and Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Vadym Skibitsky.

An analyst from the Foreign Intelligence Service will also join the negotiations.

According to a source, General Gnatov will continue to oversee the military aspects of the negotiations, though he will not be present in Abu Dhabi this time. He will coordinate this work with Skibitsky.

Separate negotiation formats are also planned with the participation of representatives from European countries.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on extensive consultations with U.S. special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, following which he announced preparations for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia as early as next week.

During the upcoming peace talks in Abu Dhabi, Ukraine plans to raise the issue of security guarantees. Other priorities include halting attacks on energy infrastructure, unblocking the “grain corridor,” exchanging prisoners of war, and organizing a meeting of the heads of state.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, it could take place soon.

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