Cool weather is forecast for most regions on November 14–16. Rain is expected in some areas, and snow is possible in the Carpathians.

On Saturday, November 14, rain is expected overnight in most regions, with mostly dry conditions during the day.

In the west and north, temperatures will range from +0° to +6°, and in the rest of the country, from +5° to +12°. In the Carpathians and Transcarpathia, temperatures are forecast to drop to as low as -7° at night.

No significant precipitation is expected on November 15 and 16. At night, temperatures will drop to as low as -5° in some areas, while daytime highs will range from +3° to +9°.

In Kyiv, rain is possible overnight on Saturday, with temperatures ranging from +2° to +6° throughout the day. No precipitation is forecast for Sunday and Monday, and on the night of November 16, temperatures will drop to -2°, while daytime highs will range from +5° to +7°.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Heavy snowfall and gusty winds have caused serious disruptions on the E4 highway near the town of Örnsköldsvik in northern Sweden.

The warm spell that arrived in Ukraine on November 13 will be short-lived. As early as tonight, a cold front will cross the country, bringing light rain and a drop in temperatures.

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