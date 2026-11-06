As part of the international Operation Trade, law enforcement officials uncovered a network of fraudulent call centers whose members defrauded 135 German citizens. Under the guise of investments in cryptocurrencies, stocks, and other financial instruments, the perpetrators embezzled more than 4.3 million euros.

The suspects posed as brokers or financial advisors. Using social engineering techniques, IP telephony, and messaging apps, they convinced the victims to invest money through a series of fictitious brokerage platforms.

After establishing a relationship of trust with the victims, the scammers helped them open accounts on cryptocurrency exchanges, purchase digital assets, and transfer them to accounts under the scammers’ control. In some cases, the perpetrators also gained access to the victims’ online banking systems.

After analyzing the information obtained, law enforcement agencies carried out the second phase of the international operation in September.

Seventeen searches were conducted in Kyiv and the Kyiv region. During the investigative actions, the following were seized:

nearly 600,000 hryvnias;

over 90,000 dollars;

cell phones;

hardware crypto wallets;

SIM cards;

computer equipment;

documentation and other physical evidence.

As a result of the operation, law enforcement officers detained four members of the criminal organization. Among them were the network’s organizer and three operatives.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

The proliferation of fraudulent call centers in Ukraine appears to be a targeted Russian sabotage operation, said NABU Director Semen Kryvonos.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on members of parliament to support the decision to dismiss Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko during the vote on Tuesday, September 15, as well as laws against call centers.

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