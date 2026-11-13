Two more oilseed processing plants have suspended operations in Ukraine

On November 13, the Kernel agricultural holding announced that it was halting operations at all its plants and suspending seed purchases. Today, Potoki announced the shutdown of its plant in Dnipro, while Delta Wilmar Ukraine announced the shutdown of all its production facilities. NGK has also stopped purchasing sunflower seeds following the shutdown of the Nizhyn Oil Mill.

Meanwhile, Kernel continues to ship products from its warehouse inventory and fulfill contracts.



This was reported by Latifundist and confirmed by Potoki.

On November 12, Delta Wilmar Ukraine halted operations at all of its production facilities, including the oil extraction plant in the Odesa region. In a comment to Latifundist, company executives attributed this to a complex security situation and frequent emergency power outages. It is not yet known when the company will be able to resume operations. Meanwhile, the “Potoki” plant in Dnipro suspended the procurement and processing of sunflower seeds as of November 13. The company cited power outages, security threats, and the need for restoration work following previous Russian shelling as reasons for this decision.

In its statement, the company emphasized that the safety of its employees is the top priority. The company promises to provide further updates regarding the resumption of production and the procurement of raw materials.

Both companies specialize in processing oilseeds, though their production profiles differ. “Delta Wilmar Ukraine” is part of the international agro-industrial group Wilmar International, headquartered in Singapore. The company is one of Ukraine’s largest producers of oil and fat products and ingredients for the food industry. It processes sunflower, soybeans, and rapeseed, as well as tropical oils, particularly palm oil. In addition, the company produces margarine and specialized fats for the food industry. The company’s official product catalog features sunflower oil under the Sania brand, as well as margarine under the “Chumak” brand. At the same time, it is important to distinguish between these products: “Chumak” is listed in the catalog specifically as margarine, not as a brand of sunflower oil produced by “Delta Wilmar Ukraine.”

As a reminder, the Ukrainian agricultural company “Kernel” temporarily suspended operations at all of its oil extraction plants following massive Russian attacks. The drone strikes damaged the companies’ production facilities, equipment, and storage tanks.

Since the start of the full-scale war launched by Russia, the “Kernel”

agricultural holding has invested approximately $40 million in restoring facilities damaged by Russian attacks. The company’s CEO, Yevgen Osipov, announced this at the “Forbes Ukraine” Economic Resilience Forum.

Russian troops attacked a Kernel terminal in the Odesa region for the third time in the last four days. The drone strike caused a massive fire and severely damaged sunflower oil storage facilities and transshipment infrastructure.

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