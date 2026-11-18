Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that new meetings on a peaceful resolution to the war would be held in Berlin with the participation of representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump. The talks are to involve negotiating teams as well as leaders of the Coalition of the Willing. According to Zelenskyy, the U.S. side supports Europe’s full participation in the negotiation process aimed at ending the war.

Zelenskyy said that representatives of the U.S. president will arrive in Berlin the following day. Ukraine expects that the new discussions at the level of the negotiating teams and the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing will be productive.

The president also emphasized that Ukraine has consistently advocated for the full participation of European countries in the negotiation process. According to him, the U.S. side currently supports this approach as well.

“Ukraine has always advocated for full European participation in this track, and the U.S. side now supports this as well,” Zelenskyy noted.

The head of state added that the Ukrainian side is doing everything necessary to ensure the success of future meetings.

The head of state made this statement following a meeting with Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel.

Zelenskyy summarized the results of the first day of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.

Talks in Abu Dhabi: Witkoff and Kushner will work on the territorial issue.

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