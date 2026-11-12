Zelenskyy Discussed Drone Production and Assistance to Ukraine's Energy Sector with Aliyev

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev during the European Political Community summit in Dublin.

The two sides discussed expanding cooperation under the Drone Deal—a program for the production and supply of drones. Ukraine already has relevant contracts and plans to increase the volume of orders.

They paid special attention to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy and transportation infrastructure. Zelenskyy asked Azerbaijan for additional support for critical infrastructure ahead of winter.

The president also thanked Azerbaijani companies that continue to operate in Ukraine despite the shelling. Teams from both countries were tasked with working out the next steps for cooperation.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Thirty children from the Dnipropetrovsk region and the city of Boyarka in the Kyiv region have arrived in Azerbaijan. They will receive rest, rehabilitation, and psychological support. Among the participants in the trip are children of Ukrainian servicemen, including those who are being held captive by Russia or have been wounded.

Azerbaijan has sent a new shipment of power equipment to Ukraine to restore and maintain the power grid ahead of the heating season. The shipment, transported by 10 heavy-duty trucks, includes powerful transformers, 186 kilometers of electrical cables, and other equipment necessary to ensure the transmission and distribution of electricity following Russian shelling.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who visited Ukraine for the first time since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. During the meeting, the parties discussed Russian attacks, the situation in the Black Sea, defense and economic cooperation, as well as Azerbaijan’s assistance to Ukraine.

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