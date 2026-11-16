Zelenskyy signed new sanctions decrees against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the signing of new sanctions decrees aimed at increasing pressure on Russia.

“I have just signed new sanctions decrees. There will also be additional decisions by the National Security and Defense Council regarding sanctions. The documents are being prepared. Sanctions pressure—both ours and that of our partners—must remain strong,” Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that sanctions are the most effective way to create an incentive for Russia to end the war.

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The head of state made this statement in an address at the end of the 1,727th day of the war.

Ukraine, the U.S., and Europe have held talks on ending the war—Zelenskyy.

Peace talks must include concessions from Russia—Kaja Kallas.

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