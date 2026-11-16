The European Union’s new sanctions list, adopted on November 16, includes Russia’s largest oil refineries—specifically the Moscow, Omsk, Saratov, Khabarovsk, and Ilsk refineries—as well as a number of other companies in the oil industry.

The restrictions also affected the payment service “YuMoney” and more than 40 Russian banks and credit institutions.

Valentina Matvienko’s son, Sergey; Wildberries founder Tatiana Kim; and Leta Capital founder Alexander Chachava were all subject to sanctions. However, the Wildberries and Ozon marketplaces themselves were not included on the list.

Source: European Union Journal

It was previously reported that the European Union is developing another package of sanctions against Russia, which is scheduled to be adopted in November 2026 following approval by all member states of the bloc. Among the entities subject to the restrictions are predominantly Russian regional banks and oil refineries, as well as foreign companies from China and the United Arab Emirates that facilitate the circumvention of previous barriers. At the same time, the EU plans to significantly expand export restrictions on Russian companies.

Final approval of the package will take place at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on November 16, and the restrictions will also cover companies that facilitate the operations of the shadow fleet.

The United Kingdom became the first country to extend sanctions to all ten of Russia’s largest oil-producing companies. The new package, announced by London on Thursday during the European Political Community summit in Dublin, includes Slavneft, Rosneft’s “Vostok Oil” project, major coal enterprises, as well as vessels of the so-called “shadow fleet” that transport Russian oil and liquefied natural gas.

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