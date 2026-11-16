The heaviest fighting this week on the front lines took place near Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.

In the city itself, the 36th Separate Marine Brigade is holding back the Russian occupiers.

West of Kostiantynivka, positions are held by soldiers of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade “Kholodnyi Yar.” They are preventing the occupiers from advancing toward Druzhkivka and Kramatorsk.

In the city, marines are eliminating Russian invaders attempting to infiltrate Kostiantynivka. At the same time, the Kremlin’s claims of having allegedly established control over the city do not correspond with reports from the Ukrainian General Staff.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As a reminder, the occupiers did not launch assaults in eastern Kharkiv Oblast but attempted to infiltrate the rear.

Fighters from the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured two Russian soldiers from a reconnaissance unit. During the operation, they also seized documents and communication devices that may contain important intelligence information.

Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, despite statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the alleged occupation of the city.

Read us on