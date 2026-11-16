The General Staff has revealed who is defending Kostiantynivka against the Russian invasion
The heaviest fighting this week on the front lines took place near Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region.
In the city itself, the 36th Separate Marine Brigade is holding back the Russian occupiers.
West of Kostiantynivka, positions are held by soldiers of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade “Kholodnyi Yar.” They are preventing the occupiers from advancing toward Druzhkivka and Kramatorsk.
In the city, marines are eliminating Russian invaders attempting to infiltrate Kostiantynivka. At the same time, the Kremlin’s claims of having allegedly established control over the city do not correspond with reports from the Ukrainian General Staff.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
As a reminder, the occupiers did not launch assaults in eastern Kharkiv Oblast but attempted to infiltrate the rear.