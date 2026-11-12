Residents of Kherson were urged not to go outside due to massive attacks by Russia

Since early this morning, November 12, Russian troops have been intensively shelling Kherson with barrel and rocket artillery, as well as attacking the city with drones. Due to the high intensity of enemy strikes, residents are urged to stay indoors.

“Today we are observing a high intensity of Russian strikes on Kherson. Since early this morning, the enemy has been attacking the city with artillery and rocket fire, as well as using drones,” said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also appealed to local residents, asking them not to go outside unless absolutely necessary and to remain in shelters or other safe places.

Source: Prokudin on Telegram.

A Russian drone attacked Kherson; one person was killed.

Four years later: how the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated Kherson.

Read us on