In Ukraine, nearly 600,000 military personnel have already provided biological samples for DNA identification. These samples are used to identify fallen defenders, particularly in cases where it is impossible to compare genetic material with the DNA of relatives.

According to the Ministry of Defense, more than 92% of the collected biological samples have been transferred to the ministry’s Center for Genomic Information for storage.

Another 5,539 samples were transferred to investigative units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs as part of investigations into service members who are missing in action.

The Ministry of Defense pays special attention to military orphans, who may not have close relatives with whom to compare genetic material.

Military units are required to separately document the status of such servicemembers and prioritize the collection of biological samples from them.

Deputy Minister of Defense Lyubov Galan explained why this is particularly important.

If an orphaned servicemember has no relatives with whom to compare DNA, their sample could be crucial for identification in the event of repatriation of the body, explained Deputy Minister of Defense Lyubov Galan.

According to her, biological material must be collected in advance so that, in the event of death, the service member does not remain unidentified.

The Ministry of Defense reiterated that during martial law, the collection of biological samples from service members is mandatory.

The procedure is performed using a swab from the inner surface of the cheek. It does not involve any intrusion into the body and is safe and painless.

The genomic information obtained is used to identify the deceased. At the same time, the law prohibits its use to establish paternity or other family relationships in cases not related to the disappearance of service members.

In 2026, the Ministry of Defense received 270,000 kits for collecting biological samples. The ministry coordinates further deliveries with the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International Commission on Missing Persons, and charitable organizations.

In addition to DNA analysis, the Ministry of Defense is working to introduce two more methods for identifying deceased defenders—using fingerprints and dental records.

Electronic scanners are planned to be used to collect dactyloscopic data. They will record fingerprints, palm prints, and footprints. A corresponding draft order from the Ministry of Defense is currently undergoing external review.

A draft law on dental identification has already been developed. In addition, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is preparing a draft experimental resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers.

For the full-scale implementation of both methods, it is necessary to create a unified system for collecting, storing, and automatically comparing the biometric data of military personnel with the data of those who have died.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a unified procedure for the operation of interagency regional teams responsible for identifying the bodies of deceased military personnel and civilians. From now on, all such units will operate under the same rules.

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