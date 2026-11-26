Russia continues to use models of information pressure against neighboring states, as previously documented by the Center for Countering Disinformation in its analytical study.

One recent example was a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry accusing Estonia of actions that allegedly bring both countries “to the brink of open war.” At the same time, Moscow traditionally justifies its threats with claims of alleged “oppression of the Russian-speaking population.”

As the Center notes, this is in fact a direct act of blackmail in response to Tallinn’s decision to close border crossings with Russia due to sabotage by Russian military intelligence.

The Center noted that combining the narrative of “protecting the rights of Russian speakers” with direct military threats is a well-established Russian tactic. The Kremlin has previously used this tactic against Ukraine, as detailed in the study “Models of Russian Information Pressure: From Ukraine to Europe.”

At the same time, conclusions about Russia’s possible intention to attack cannot be drawn solely on the basis of media reports. To do so, it is also necessary to take into account independent data on Moscow’s military preparations and its diplomatic moves.

This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

We previously reported that the Russian Foreign Ministry threatened Estonia with open war over its alleged support for Ukrainian attacks.

On November 23, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Marek Juhtegi, Estonia’s chargé d’affaires in Russia, and expressed a “strong protest” to him over accusations that Moscow had attempted to set fire to a defense plant, as well as the Estonian government’s decision to close the border with Russia.

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