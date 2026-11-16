In Bukovina, air defense forces shot down a Russian jet drone

On November 15, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down an enemy drone over the Chernivtsi region. Debris from the drone damaged an administrative building, according to Ruslan Osypenko, head of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration.

The administrative building sustained damage from debris falling from the downed drone.

No one was killed or injured as a result of the incident. Osypenko also urged residents of the region to prioritize their own safety and always seek shelter when an air raid alert is sounded.

Prior to this, intelligence had warned that Russia was preparing new massive strikes.

Earlier, Zelenskyy spoke about Russia’s tactic of precision strikes against the energy infrastructure of specific regions. Russia employs a tactic of concentrated attacks, targeting specific regions of Ukraine and striking their energy infrastructure over the course of several days.

On November 15, Russian troops attacked an energy facility, leaving some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions without electricity.

Read us on