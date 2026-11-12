Three people were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian attacks

Throughout the day on November 12, Russian invaders attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 40 times with drones and artillery.

Three people were injured; all are receiving outpatient treatment.

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marganetska, Myrivska, Pokrovska, and Chervonohryhorivska came under fire. Apartment buildings, private homes, a store, and a bus were damaged.

In the Chumakivska community of the Dniprovskyi district, an agricultural enterprise was destroyed as a result of the attack, and about 20 cows were killed.

The Russians also attacked the Zelenodolsk and Hrushevsk communities in the Kryvyi Rih district. There, a private home and a farm building were damaged.

Source: Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (Telegram).

Russian occupiers continue to target power plants and power grids that supply electricity to the city.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the Russian attack on Dnipro, which killed 15 people, including children. This was stated on October 30 by the Secretary-General’s spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric. He emphasized that this is not an isolated incident and that Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities violate international humanitarian law.

As a reminder, the occupiers attacked the train station in Dnipro, killing at least 13 people.

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